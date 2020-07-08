All apartments in Westchase
12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE

12302 Berkeley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy the convenience of living in a very nice townhome in a centralized location of Westchase, Tampa. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home includes ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor, newly installed carpet on the second floor, and fresh paint throughout the entire home. You'll appreciate the large kitchen featuring a view into the oversized living/dining area. A pantry, a washer/dryer closet, and sliding glass doors that open into your private screened-in patio are accessible from your kitchen area. Outside of the patio is a view of the back yard of a private greenbelt. The second-floor bedrooms feature plenty of closet space and high vaulted ceilings. Benefit from living in this local community of Berkeley Square by playing tennis, swimming at the pool, and perfecting your golf game. When living here, you're conveniently located 1 block from Publix, many shops and restaurants, Tampa International Mall, the airport and more. There are multiple playgrounds, community tennis courts, walking nature trails. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
