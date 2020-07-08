12302 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience of living in a very nice townhome in a centralized location of Westchase, Tampa. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home includes ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor, newly installed carpet on the second floor, and fresh paint throughout the entire home. You'll appreciate the large kitchen featuring a view into the oversized living/dining area. A pantry, a washer/dryer closet, and sliding glass doors that open into your private screened-in patio are accessible from your kitchen area. Outside of the patio is a view of the back yard of a private greenbelt. The second-floor bedrooms feature plenty of closet space and high vaulted ceilings. Benefit from living in this local community of Berkeley Square by playing tennis, swimming at the pool, and perfecting your golf game. When living here, you're conveniently located 1 block from Publix, many shops and restaurants, Tampa International Mall, the airport and more. There are multiple playgrounds, community tennis courts, walking nature trails. Available immediately.