12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

DESIRABLE 3 bed. 2 bath, 2 cg POOL home in GATED Sheffield Subdivison in NW Tampa area. This home has been updated with beautiful wood flooring throughout the living areas with tile in the kitchen and baths. The interior was recently painted in neutral decor. This great room plan has volume ceilings giving the home a spacious feel. Preferred split bedroom plan, there is also a breakfast bar and eating space or dining area in the kitchen. This opens to the lanai and pool with a good sized FENCED yard with space to play beyond the pool. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants and EZ access to roadways for commuting within the Tri-County Area. Community has 2 covered playground areas. Tenant pays utilities and takes care of lawn maintenance. Lawn fertilization, hoa fees & pool service are included in rent.