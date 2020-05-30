All apartments in Westchase
12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:34 PM

12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE

12128 Bishopsford Drive · (813) 855-4982
Location

12128 Bishopsford Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchester of Hillsborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
DESIRABLE 3 bed. 2 bath, 2 cg POOL home in GATED Sheffield Subdivison in NW Tampa area. This home has been updated with beautiful wood flooring throughout the living areas with tile in the kitchen and baths. The interior was recently painted in neutral decor. This great room plan has volume ceilings giving the home a spacious feel. Preferred split bedroom plan, there is also a breakfast bar and eating space or dining area in the kitchen. This opens to the lanai and pool with a good sized FENCED yard with space to play beyond the pool. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants and EZ access to roadways for commuting within the Tri-County Area. Community has 2 covered playground areas. Tenant pays utilities and takes care of lawn maintenance. Lawn fertilization, hoa fees & pool service are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have any available units?
12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12128 BISHOPSFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
