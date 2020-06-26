All apartments in Westchase
12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE
12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE

12015 Deacons Croft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Deacons Croft Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Enjoy living in the MAINTENANCE-FREE, GATED community of The Enclave @ WESTCHASE! This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half baths home is situated on a CORNER LOT with an over-sized SCREENED PATIO, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy-care laminate floors throughout! This home is flooded with natural light featuring high ceilings and windows. The kitchen is fully equipped with ALL appliances, including a GAS RANGE, and also features a PANTRY & breakfast bar. The MASTER SUITE is located on the 2nd level & has a DOUBLE SINK vanity, a great WALK-IN CLOSET & WALK-IN SHOWER. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & also located on the 2nd level, sharing the 2nd full bath. The laundry closet is located on the 1st level w/ WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Come enjoy everything Westchase has to offer including multiple COMMUNITY POOLS, PLAYGROUNDS, great location close to the airport, downtown, beautiful beaches, shopping, restaurants and more! LAWN SERVICE, WATER & SEWER ARE INCLUDED!! Small pets may be okay with owner approval. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have any available units?
12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have?
Some of 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE offers parking.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE has a pool.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have accessible units?
No, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
