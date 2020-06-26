12015 DEACONS CROFT LANE

Amenities

Enjoy living in the MAINTENANCE-FREE, GATED community of The Enclave @ WESTCHASE! This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half baths home is situated on a CORNER LOT with an over-sized SCREENED PATIO, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy-care laminate floors throughout! This home is flooded with natural light featuring high ceilings and windows. The kitchen is fully equipped with ALL appliances, including a GAS RANGE, and also features a PANTRY & breakfast bar. The MASTER SUITE is located on the 2nd level & has a DOUBLE SINK vanity, a great WALK-IN CLOSET & WALK-IN SHOWER. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & also located on the 2nd level, sharing the 2nd full bath. The laundry closet is located on the 1st level w/ WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Come enjoy everything Westchase has to offer including multiple COMMUNITY POOLS, PLAYGROUNDS, great location close to the airport, downtown, beautiful beaches, shopping, restaurants and more! LAWN SERVICE, WATER & SEWER ARE INCLUDED!! Small pets may be okay with owner approval. AVAILABLE NOW!!!