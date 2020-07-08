11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing opportunity to live in highly desirable WESTCHASE. This beautiful house offers an open floorpan with family room, dining room and an additional open area than can be used as a formal living room, playroom or office. Enjoy the many upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Spacious laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. This house also offers a screened lanai that overlooks private fenced backyard. Westchase Community offers two pools and tennis courts.