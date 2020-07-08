All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

11842 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

11842 Derbyshire Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing opportunity to live in highly desirable WESTCHASE. This beautiful house offers an open floorpan with family room, dining room and an additional open area than can be used as a formal living room, playroom or office. Enjoy the many upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Spacious laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. This house also offers a screened lanai that overlooks private fenced backyard. Westchase Community offers two pools and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11842 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestchase 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg