11818 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE

FABULOUS WESTCHASE WATERFRONT POOL HOME! Available NOW! Enjoy the Shimmering deep POND views from the comfort of your Master Suite, your deluxe POOL/SPA, your Florida room and your beautiful Chef's delight sparkling kitchen with GRANITE counter tops and backlash, large granite island, plenty of wood cabinets and a breakfast nook overlooking the gorgeous WATERVIEWS. This NEWLY PAINTED on the inside 4 Bed, 2 Baths home offers a comfortable split floor plan that is LIGHT and BRIGHT with vaulted ceilings, upgraded lighting and fans throughout, lovely blond WOOD floors in main living areas and master bedroom and PORCELAIN TILES throughout (no carpet in this home); high end STAINLESS STEEL appliances (LG microwave, range; BOSCH dishwasher; GE washer; Whirlpool dryer). Leading into the master bath are TWO WALK-IN closets, dual vanities, a large shower and a garden tub. Sit back and enjoy Florida's living at its best in this elegant and impeccably maintained home!! PRIME UPSCALE LOCATION! This home is districted to A rated schools (Westchase Elementary school), West Park's Village's upscale restaurants/pubs, shopping and much more. Westchase is one of Tampa's premier communities offering 18-hold GOLF course, 2 Olympic-size swimming pools, Tennis courts, parks. Only 20 min. to Tampa Airport, Downtown Tampa and the Gulf Beaches. LAWN AND POOL SERVICES INCLUDED IN RENT. MOVE IN TODAY!