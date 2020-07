Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This is a beautiful three bedroom two & a half bath townhome located in Tampa. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops & wood look tile in the main areas of the home. There is ceramic tile in bathrooms & carpet in the bedrooms. The home also has a full laundry room, a single car garage, and a screened in porch. Excellent features!! This one will not last.