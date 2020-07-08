All apartments in Westchase
11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE
11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

11619 Crowned Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11619 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Like new, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1 car garage townhome. Light and bright, open floor plan, two-story home that is well appointed. Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and the kitchen, which has a large walk-in pantry, 42” designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a window over the sink overlooking a serene pond. The half bath is tucked around the corner from the living room, conveniently located on the first floor for guest use. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom which has a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a generously spacious bathroom. The Master Bathroom features a double vanity, large walk-in shower, separate water closet and linen closet. There are two additional bedrooms and bath with a double sinks. An upstairs laundry room complete with washer and dryer are included. Relax outside on the screened patio overlooking a peaceful pond, or cool off with a swim in the community pool. This home is in true move-in ready condition. Terrific location - a few miles from the Veterans Expressway, Costco and the Citrus Park Mall and right around the corner from the fabulous Westchase and Citrus Park shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has a pool.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

