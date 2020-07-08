11619 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Like new, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1 car garage townhome. Light and bright, open floor plan, two-story home that is well appointed. Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and the kitchen, which has a large walk-in pantry, 42” designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a window over the sink overlooking a serene pond. The half bath is tucked around the corner from the living room, conveniently located on the first floor for guest use. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom which has a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a generously spacious bathroom. The Master Bathroom features a double vanity, large walk-in shower, separate water closet and linen closet. There are two additional bedrooms and bath with a double sinks. An upstairs laundry room complete with washer and dryer are included. Relax outside on the screened patio overlooking a peaceful pond, or cool off with a swim in the community pool. This home is in true move-in ready condition. Terrific location - a few miles from the Veterans Expressway, Costco and the Citrus Park Mall and right around the corner from the fabulous Westchase and Citrus Park shops and restaurants.