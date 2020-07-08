11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath POOL home w/ 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Mandolin community! NO CARPET HERE - The entire first level is lined w/ ceramic wood-like tile & the 2nd level features Brazilian hardwood. The formal living room greets you into the home w/ high windows, flooding the space w/ natural light. The arched doorway takes you into the family room w/ impressive views of the private pool & conservation! The kitchen is open to the family room w/ plenty of cabinets, GRANITE counters, a closet pantry, an island & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The formal dining room is separate & spacious enough for a sizable table. The 4th bedroom, convenient half bath & the laundry room complete the first level. The master suite is fit for royalty featuring space for all of your furniture, views of the pool & conservation, double sink vanity, soaker tub, updated walk-in shower w/ TWO SHOWER HEADS, huge walk-in closet & a 2nd smaller walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also generous in size, located on the front side of the house. The 2nd full bathroom features an extended vanity, linen closet & tub/shower combo. The 2nd level features a loft space overlooking the formal living room, perfect for small home office or sitting area. The under-the-stairs closet provides additional space for storage. Enjoy the private HEATED pool w/ spa over-flow water feature, brick paver patio & private conservation views! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! LAWN & POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **