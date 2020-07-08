All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE

11609 Greensleeve Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11609 Greensleeve Avenue, Westchase, FL 33626
Mandolin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath POOL home w/ 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Mandolin community! NO CARPET HERE - The entire first level is lined w/ ceramic wood-like tile & the 2nd level features Brazilian hardwood. The formal living room greets you into the home w/ high windows, flooding the space w/ natural light. The arched doorway takes you into the family room w/ impressive views of the private pool & conservation! The kitchen is open to the family room w/ plenty of cabinets, GRANITE counters, a closet pantry, an island & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The formal dining room is separate & spacious enough for a sizable table. The 4th bedroom, convenient half bath & the laundry room complete the first level. The master suite is fit for royalty featuring space for all of your furniture, views of the pool & conservation, double sink vanity, soaker tub, updated walk-in shower w/ TWO SHOWER HEADS, huge walk-in closet & a 2nd smaller walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also generous in size, located on the front side of the house. The 2nd full bathroom features an extended vanity, linen closet & tub/shower combo. The 2nd level features a loft space overlooking the formal living room, perfect for small home office or sitting area. The under-the-stairs closet provides additional space for storage. Enjoy the private HEATED pool w/ spa over-flow water feature, brick paver patio & private conservation views! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! LAWN & POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have any available units?
11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have?
Some of 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11609 GREENSLEEVE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
