11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3/2.5 Baths. Spectacular Highland Park Townhome, Located minutes to great dining and the Veterans! Features Granite counters, stunning dark wooden cabinets, Brand new carpet Upstairs and new flooring downstairs, freshly painted. Detached 2 car garage. Highland Park offers a state of the art Fitness center, junior olympic size pool and Lake house activities promoting active and healthy living and a great sense of community. Beautiful Galt Lake provides a picturesque spot for fishing and kayaking.