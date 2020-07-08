All apartments in Westchase
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE

11507 Fountainhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Fountainhead Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 Baths. Spectacular Highland Park Townhome, Located minutes to great dining and the Veterans! Features Granite counters, stunning dark wooden cabinets, Brand new carpet Upstairs and new flooring downstairs, freshly painted. Detached 2 car garage. Highland Park offers a state of the art Fitness center, junior olympic size pool and Lake house activities promoting active and healthy living and a great sense of community. Beautiful Galt Lake provides a picturesque spot for fishing and kayaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11507 FOUNTAINHEAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
