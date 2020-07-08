All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10

11449 Crowned Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11449 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
- You'll love coming home to this gated community and your beautiful brand new home! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located between Westchase and Citrus Park. This open concept floorplan features a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a dining room and a family room with views of the lake. Upstairs is a large bonus room that is perfect for a tech area, second lounge area or play area. The master suite features double walk in closets and the en-suite has a large shower and double vanities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have any available units?
11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have?
Some of 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 currently offering any rent specials?
11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 pet-friendly?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 offer parking?
Yes, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 offers parking.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have a pool?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 does not have a pool.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have accessible units?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln #10 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg