Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE

11422 Cypress Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11422 Cypress Reserve Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchester of Hillsborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a gated community. This 3 bedroom (with den), 2 bath, 2 car garage home has been tastefully updated. It offers an open plan with split bedrooms in neutral decor. The kitchen was design with an open concept and a lot of cabinetry & pantry for storage. There are Gorgeous views of the pond & conservation area from the backyard adding. There is ceramic tile, carpet & wood laminate flooring throughout the home. GREAT LOCATION near schools, restaurants and shopping in this desired NW Tampa area. This home won't last long in the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have any available units?
11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have?
Some of 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
