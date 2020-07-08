11422 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a gated community. This 3 bedroom (with den), 2 bath, 2 car garage home has been tastefully updated. It offers an open plan with split bedrooms in neutral decor. The kitchen was design with an open concept and a lot of cabinetry & pantry for storage. There are Gorgeous views of the pond & conservation area from the backyard adding. There is ceramic tile, carpet & wood laminate flooring throughout the home. GREAT LOCATION near schools, restaurants and shopping in this desired NW Tampa area. This home won't last long in the market.