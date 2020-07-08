11246 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL WATER/CONSERVATION LOT IN GATED SHEFFIELD SUBDIVISION. This 3 bedroom (with den), 2 bath, 2 car garage home has been tastefully updated. It offers an open plan with split bedrooms in neutral decor. The kitchen has stainless apppliances, with an abundance of cabinetry & pantry for storage. There are GORGEOUS VIEWS of the pond & conservation area from many rooms adding to the privacy with no rear neighbors! Many ways to utilize this floorplan; using the den, dining and/or living room areas per you're family needs. There is ceramic tile, carpet & wood laminate flooring throughout the home. GREAT LOCATION near schools, restaurants and shopping in this desired NW Tampa area.