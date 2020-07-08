11246 CYPRESS RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL WATER/CONSERVATION LOT IN GATED SHEFFIELD SUBDIVISION. This 3 bedroom (with den), 2 bath, 2 car garage home has been tastefully updated. It offers an open plan with split bedrooms in neutral decor. The kitchen has stainless apppliances, with an abundance of cabinetry & pantry for storage. There are GORGEOUS VIEWS of the pond & conservation area from many rooms adding to the privacy with no rear neighbors! Many ways to utilize this floorplan; using the den, dining and/or living room areas per you're family needs. There is ceramic tile, carpet & wood laminate flooring throughout the home. GREAT LOCATION near schools, restaurants and shopping in this desired NW Tampa area.