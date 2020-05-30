11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

Amenities
Hard to find END UNIT TOWNHOME with a 2 CAR GARAGE. This unit is the LARGEST size in community with 1683 sq. feet that offers 2 HUGE upstairs bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. There is a bonus area; additional family room or flex space between the 2 bedrooms. There is also a laundry closet and 2 FULL BATHS for each bedroom. The 1st floor has a HALF BATH, eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar which opens to the dining/living room that overlooks the conservation beyond the screened lanai. All appliances included. Neutral decor, ceramic tile and laminate on 1st floor with berber carpeting on 2nd floor.