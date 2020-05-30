All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:47 AM

11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

11112 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11112 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find END UNIT TOWNHOME with a 2 CAR GARAGE. This unit is the LARGEST size in community with 1683 sq. feet that offers 2 HUGE upstairs bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. There is a bonus area; additional family room or flex space between the 2 bedrooms. There is also a laundry closet and 2 FULL BATHS for each bedroom. The 1st floor has a HALF BATH, eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar which opens to the dining/living room that overlooks the conservation beyond the screened lanai. All appliances included. Neutral decor, ceramic tile and laminate on 1st floor with berber carpeting on 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11112 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg