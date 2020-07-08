10605 MARLINGTON PLACE

Amenities
PERFECT LOCATION!! This single family home located in The Enclave of Westchase will meet all of your needs. Updated and remodeled - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large covered back patio, 2 car garage. Beautiful laminate and wood tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Large pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in dinette. All kitchen appliances are 1 1/2 yrs old. New AC and hot water heater. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!