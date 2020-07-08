All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10605 MARLINGTON PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10605 MARLINGTON PLACE

10605 Marlington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10605 Marlington Place, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
PERFECT LOCATION!! This single family home located in The Enclave of Westchase will meet all of your needs. Updated and remodeled - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large covered back patio, 2 car garage. Beautiful laminate and wood tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Large pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in dinette. All kitchen appliances are 1 1/2 yrs old. New AC and hot water heater. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have any available units?
10605 MARLINGTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have?
Some of 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10605 MARLINGTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10605 MARLINGTON PLACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg