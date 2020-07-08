10605 MARLINGTON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

PERFECT LOCATION!! This single family home located in The Enclave of Westchase will meet all of your needs. Updated and remodeled - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large covered back patio, 2 car garage. Beautiful laminate and wood tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Large pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in dinette. All kitchen appliances are 1 1/2 yrs old. New AC and hot water heater. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!