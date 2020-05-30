10536 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated. This townhome features a beautiful open floorplan with laminate flooring, walk in closets, plenty of light and includes a washer/dryer. The best location in Westchase, just a short walk to the RESTAURANTS, shops, playgrounds, parks, 18-hole golf course, and top A-rated schools. Lake Chase is a private, GATED community with a clubhouse with business center, FITNESS CENTER, two POOLS overlooking the lake, BBQ picnic areas, basketball, TENNIS COURTS and playground.