10536 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated. This townhome features a beautiful open floorplan with laminate flooring, walk in closets, plenty of light and includes a washer/dryer. The best location in Westchase, just a short walk to the RESTAURANTS, shops, playgrounds, parks, 18-hole golf course, and top A-rated schools. Lake Chase is a private, GATED community with a clubhouse with business center, FITNESS CENTER, two POOLS overlooking the lake, BBQ picnic areas, basketball, TENNIS COURTS and playground.