All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:57 PM

10536 WHITE LAKE COURT

10536 White Lake Court · (813) 857-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated. This townhome features a beautiful open floorplan with laminate flooring, walk in closets, plenty of light and includes a washer/dryer. The best location in Westchase, just a short walk to the RESTAURANTS, shops, playgrounds, parks, 18-hole golf course, and top A-rated schools. Lake Chase is a private, GATED community with a clubhouse with business center, FITNESS CENTER, two POOLS overlooking the lake, BBQ picnic areas, basketball, TENNIS COURTS and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have any available units?
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have?
Some of 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10536 WHITE LAKE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity