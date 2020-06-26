All apartments in Westchase
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:39 PM

10524 WHITE LAKE COURT

10524 White Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

10524 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Beautiful and spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath (1,132 sqft) with Loft condominium in Lake Chase (Westchase) gated community. Less than 2 miles from Citrus Park Mall. The community offers many amenities - 2 resort style pools, club house, gym, walking trail.
The unit has been fully upgraded - granite counter tops, new cabinets, walk-in shower, new washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. The Loft can be used as an office or bedroom (currently is set as a bedroom).
This is a second floor unit and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Available September 15th but that date is flexible if you needed it earlier.
Tenant will need association approval- background check required.
-1 month security deposit required.
-A shorter lease term could be considered.
-Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have any available units?
10524 WHITE LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have?
Some of 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10524 WHITE LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10524 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
