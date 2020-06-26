10524 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath (1,132 sqft) with Loft condominium in Lake Chase (Westchase) gated community. Less than 2 miles from Citrus Park Mall. The community offers many amenities - 2 resort style pools, club house, gym, walking trail.
The unit has been fully upgraded - granite counter tops, new cabinets, walk-in shower, new washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. The Loft can be used as an office or bedroom (currently is set as a bedroom).
This is a second floor unit and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Available September 15th but that date is flexible if you needed it earlier.
Tenant will need association approval- background check required.
-1 month security deposit required.
-A shorter lease term could be considered.
-Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, Internet.