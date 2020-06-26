10524 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

Beautiful and spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath (1,132 sqft) with Loft condominium in Lake Chase (Westchase) gated community. Less than 2 miles from Citrus Park Mall. The community offers many amenities - 2 resort style pools, club house, gym, walking trail.

The unit has been fully upgraded - granite counter tops, new cabinets, walk-in shower, new washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. The Loft can be used as an office or bedroom (currently is set as a bedroom).

This is a second floor unit and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Available September 15th but that date is flexible if you needed it earlier.

Tenant will need association approval- background check required.

-1 month security deposit required.

-A shorter lease term could be considered.

-Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, Internet.