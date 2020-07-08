All apartments in Westchase
Westchase, FL
10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 PM

10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE

10510 Weybridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10510 Weybridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Don't miss this one! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet street in Westchase - one of the most highly sought after communities in Tampa! It was recently remodeled with new porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops, bright white cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, crown molding, and a fresh coat of paint. The spacious master suite has room for a king size bed and sitting area, and in the master bathroom you'll find the walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, and large garden tub with separate shower. The kitchen includes a large island/bar that overlooks the main living room area and breakfast nook. After having breakfast, step through the french doors, and enjoy the oversized covered patio and fenced in backyard - perfect for pets! Located on the second floor is a huge bonus room equipped with a projector and sound system that could be used as a media room, play room, or even a 5th bedroom! Located in the Westchase Elementary, Davidsen Middle, and Alonso High School zone. Davidsen Middle School is just a 5 minute walk/2 minute drive away! Other features include: Ring doorbell, 2 car garage with opener, separate climate control upstairs, lawn and landscaping service included, and trash service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

