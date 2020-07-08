10510 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Don't miss this one! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet street in Westchase - one of the most highly sought after communities in Tampa! It was recently remodeled with new porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops, bright white cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, crown molding, and a fresh coat of paint. The spacious master suite has room for a king size bed and sitting area, and in the master bathroom you'll find the walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, and large garden tub with separate shower. The kitchen includes a large island/bar that overlooks the main living room area and breakfast nook. After having breakfast, step through the french doors, and enjoy the oversized covered patio and fenced in backyard - perfect for pets! Located on the second floor is a huge bonus room equipped with a projector and sound system that could be used as a media room, play room, or even a 5th bedroom! Located in the Westchase Elementary, Davidsen Middle, and Alonso High School zone. Davidsen Middle School is just a 5 minute walk/2 minute drive away! Other features include: Ring doorbell, 2 car garage with opener, separate climate control upstairs, lawn and landscaping service included, and trash service included.