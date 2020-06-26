All apartments in Westchase
10501 MARLINGTON PLACE
10501 MARLINGTON PLACE

10501 Marlington Place · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Marlington Place, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful maintenance free Westchase home in the Enclave will not disappoint. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home features over 1900 square feet of living space and a 2 car garage. This home has updated paint colors and newer carpet. The spacious kitchen features wood cabinets, gas stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen area. Upstairs you will find a spacious Master Bedroom suite that includes a large walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower stall, tile floors and double vanities. Also on the second floor you will find 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. The covered, screened lanai completes this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have any available units?
10501 MARLINGTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have?
Some of 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10501 MARLINGTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10501 MARLINGTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

