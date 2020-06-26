10501 MARLINGTON PLACE

Amenities

This beautiful maintenance free Westchase home in the Enclave will not disappoint. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home features over 1900 square feet of living space and a 2 car garage. This home has updated paint colors and newer carpet. The spacious kitchen features wood cabinets, gas stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen area. Upstairs you will find a spacious Master Bedroom suite that includes a large walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower stall, tile floors and double vanities. Also on the second floor you will find 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. The covered, screened lanai completes this home!