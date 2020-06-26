All apartments in Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE

10409 Crimson Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Available November 1st move-in date! Beautifully updated 2BR/2bath/+ Office/Den possibly 3rd bedroom and a 1 Car Garage, end unit in highly desirable Worthington at West Park Village subdivision of Westchase. This exquisite condominium (all living area is on a single floor, only the garage is downstairs) offers stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, beautiful brick accent wall and gleaming bamboo flooring throughout. Spacious master bathroom is tastefully updated with double glass vessel sinks and designer faucets. The Bonus room is perfect for an office. Enjoy the lake view from your screened-in balcony. The neighborhood offers its own pool, tennis courts and playground. Conveniently located in Westchase short drive to Citrus Park Mall, Dining, Schools, Veterans Expressway, and more! Please note washer/dryer is NOT included but can be purchased from current Tenant for $200. One small dog okay under 20 lbs, no large dogs or puppies please. Water/sewer is a flat fee of $50 per month additional to rent. Must pass credit and background check, please have references available. First, last and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have any available units?
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have?
Some of 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
