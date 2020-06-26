10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Available November 1st move-in date! Beautifully updated 2BR/2bath/+ Office/Den possibly 3rd bedroom and a 1 Car Garage, end unit in highly desirable Worthington at West Park Village subdivision of Westchase. This exquisite condominium (all living area is on a single floor, only the garage is downstairs) offers stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, beautiful brick accent wall and gleaming bamboo flooring throughout. Spacious master bathroom is tastefully updated with double glass vessel sinks and designer faucets. The Bonus room is perfect for an office. Enjoy the lake view from your screened-in balcony. The neighborhood offers its own pool, tennis courts and playground. Conveniently located in Westchase short drive to Citrus Park Mall, Dining, Schools, Veterans Expressway, and more! Please note washer/dryer is NOT included but can be purchased from current Tenant for $200. One small dog okay under 20 lbs, no large dogs or puppies please. Water/sewer is a flat fee of $50 per month additional to rent. Must pass credit and background check, please have references available. First, last and security deposit required.