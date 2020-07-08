All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE

10369 Lightner Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10369 Lightner Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WESTCHASE 3BR/2B POOL home overlooking meandering POND VIEWS, 2 versatile DEN/OFFICES with French doors. 14x31 Bonus Sunroom/Florida Room (434sqft A/C and Heated living space) with French Doors leading to pool area. Formal DINING ROOM, Open GREAT ROOM plan with volume ceiling and 12ft BRICK FIREPLACE. Upgraded Kitchen with barstool seating, Espresso Shaker cabinets, GRANITE countertops, stone backsplash, and STAINLESS appliances. MASTER SUITE features relaxing GARDEN TUB, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Split bedroom plan with spacious secondary rooms and full bath. Beautiful new WOOD floors and stylish tile - no carpet. Inside utility room with washer/dryer included, extra storage in garage. Enjoy SUNSETS overlooking scenic water views! Refreshing SCREENED POOL with rock WATERFALL ledge, salt-maintenance pool system, child safety fence, brick pavers and patio seating area. POOL SERVICE and LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. Sorry - Owner prefers NO pets. IDEAL LOCATION! Walk to nearby park/playground, upscale shopping and restaurants in West Park Village. Golf course community, with 2 Junior Olympic POOLS, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, parks. Just minutes to schools, 10 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, 20 minutes to Tampa Airport, 30 minutes to Downtown Tampa, 45 minutes to Gulf Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg