10369 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE

WESTCHASE 3BR/2B POOL home overlooking meandering POND VIEWS, 2 versatile DEN/OFFICES with French doors. 14x31 Bonus Sunroom/Florida Room (434sqft A/C and Heated living space) with French Doors leading to pool area. Formal DINING ROOM, Open GREAT ROOM plan with volume ceiling and 12ft BRICK FIREPLACE. Upgraded Kitchen with barstool seating, Espresso Shaker cabinets, GRANITE countertops, stone backsplash, and STAINLESS appliances. MASTER SUITE features relaxing GARDEN TUB, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Split bedroom plan with spacious secondary rooms and full bath. Beautiful new WOOD floors and stylish tile - no carpet. Inside utility room with washer/dryer included, extra storage in garage. Enjoy SUNSETS overlooking scenic water views! Refreshing SCREENED POOL with rock WATERFALL ledge, salt-maintenance pool system, child safety fence, brick pavers and patio seating area. POOL SERVICE and LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. Sorry - Owner prefers NO pets. IDEAL LOCATION! Walk to nearby park/playground, upscale shopping and restaurants in West Park Village. Golf course community, with 2 Junior Olympic POOLS, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, parks. Just minutes to schools, 10 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, 20 minutes to Tampa Airport, 30 minutes to Downtown Tampa, 45 minutes to Gulf Beaches.