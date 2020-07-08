All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like
10364 Lightner Bridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10364 Lightner Bridge Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

10364 Lightner Bridge Dr

10364 Lightner Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10364 Lightner Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Westchase home for lease featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. You will love the home open floor plan and inviting living/dining room combo. The home features a gourmet kitchen complete with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and abundant cabinet space. The family room offers soaring ceilings and a view to both the kitchen and the outdoor lanai. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet and bonus sitting area that can serve as an office or just a place to relax after a busy day. The master bath offers dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate garden tub. The upstairs area offers an additional bedroom/bath and can be used as an office or rec area. If you enjoy outdoor living, you will love the home screened lanai and fenced backyard. The private backyard has been immaculately maintained and perfect for outdoor playtime. Home is equipped with a 3-zone HVAC system, and 3 separate thermostats. Additional features include a large 3 car garage, kitchen sitting area, split floor plan, a low-traffic street, and reclaimed water for irrigation. Walking distance to schools, coffee shops, gyms, bars and restaurants. Westchase offers community pools, playgrounds, golf, tennis courts, and is centrally located. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/uRkwrnqzEis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have any available units?
10364 Lightner Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have?
Some of 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10364 Lightner Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr offers parking.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr has a pool.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10364 Lightner Bridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 BedroomsWestchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with GarageWestchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg