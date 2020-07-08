10364 Lightner Bridge Dr.

Amenities

Gorgeous Westchase home for lease featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. You will love the home open floor plan and inviting living/dining room combo. The home features a gourmet kitchen complete with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and abundant cabinet space. The family room offers soaring ceilings and a view to both the kitchen and the outdoor lanai. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet and bonus sitting area that can serve as an office or just a place to relax after a busy day. The master bath offers dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate garden tub. The upstairs area offers an additional bedroom/bath and can be used as an office or rec area. If you enjoy outdoor living, you will love the home screened lanai and fenced backyard. The private backyard has been immaculately maintained and perfect for outdoor playtime. Home is equipped with a 3-zone HVAC system, and 3 separate thermostats. Additional features include a large 3 car garage, kitchen sitting area, split floor plan, a low-traffic street, and reclaimed water for irrigation. Walking distance to schools, coffee shops, gyms, bars and restaurants. Westchase offers community pools, playgrounds, golf, tennis courts, and is centrally located. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/uRkwrnqzEis