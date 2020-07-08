10316 Saville Rowe Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028

Amazing 3BR/3BA end unit townhome with a single car garage in a gated premier neighborhood. Features of this home include: Newer carpet upstairs, some decorator color paint downstairs, soaring ceilings in the great room, plantation shutters throughout, tile on the first floor and carpet flooring upstairs, two balconies facing the pond/ golf course and a over-sized master bedroom/bath suite. Third bedroom downstairs makes a terrific office, den or guest room. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes all kitchen appliances plus granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Gated community. Washer/dryer included. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Community pool in Saville Rowe and use of the Westchase amenities are available to the tenants. Westchase is close to shopping, entertainment and Citrus Park Mall as well as the Veteran's Express, Tampa International Airport and easy access to Pinellas County.