Westchase, FL
10309 SPRINGROSE DRIVE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

10309 SPRINGROSE DRIVE

10309 Springrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Springrose Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in WESTCHASE & is ready for you to move in! Featuring tile in the main living areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, NEW COUNTERS & is flooded w/ natural light! The formal living & dining areas greet you through the front door. The bright kitchen features loads of cabinets, ALL APPLIANCES, NEW COUNTERS, a breakfast nook & overlooks the spacious family room. The master suite is tucked off the family room and has a door out to the screened lanai, a linen closet, WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS and NEW COUNTERS. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located across the house, offering lots of privacy, and share the 2nd full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located inside. The SCREENED LANAI offers covered & open areas w/ a private CONSERVATION VIEW & completely FENCED backyard. Close to downtown, Tampa airport, lots of shopping, beaches & more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

