10309 SPRINGROSE DRIVE

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in WESTCHASE & is ready for you to move in! Featuring tile in the main living areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, NEW COUNTERS & is flooded w/ natural light! The formal living & dining areas greet you through the front door. The bright kitchen features loads of cabinets, ALL APPLIANCES, NEW COUNTERS, a breakfast nook & overlooks the spacious family room. The master suite is tucked off the family room and has a door out to the screened lanai, a linen closet, WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS and NEW COUNTERS. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located across the house, offering lots of privacy, and share the 2nd full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located inside. The SCREENED LANAI offers covered & open areas w/ a private CONSERVATION VIEW & completely FENCED backyard. Close to downtown, Tampa airport, lots of shopping, beaches & more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **