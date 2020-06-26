10021 TATE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful West Park Village town home in the heart of Westchase! Recently painted interior in neutral colors to work with your palette and decor. Private screened courtyard between the town home and the two car detached garage. Three bedrooms upstairs with two baths. Master bedroom has wood floors, walk in closet, and master bath has dual sinks, tub with shower. The downstairs area is neutral color tile, crown molding and high base boards. Kitchen has white appliances, wood cabinets, walk in pantry, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Ideal neighborhood for walking to restaurants, parks, shopping, and community pool. All exterior maintenance, HOA fees, and trash pickup included in rent. Westchase offers two heated Olympic pools, tennis courts, 3 playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields, and much more! Conveniently located 20 minutes from the Tampa International Airport, beaches, and shopping malls. Call for a private appointment today!