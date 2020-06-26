All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10021 TATE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10021 TATE LANE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

10021 TATE LANE

10021 Tate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10021 Tate Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful West Park Village town home in the heart of Westchase! Recently painted interior in neutral colors to work with your palette and decor. Private screened courtyard between the town home and the two car detached garage. Three bedrooms upstairs with two baths. Master bedroom has wood floors, walk in closet, and master bath has dual sinks, tub with shower. The downstairs area is neutral color tile, crown molding and high base boards. Kitchen has white appliances, wood cabinets, walk in pantry, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Ideal neighborhood for walking to restaurants, parks, shopping, and community pool. All exterior maintenance, HOA fees, and trash pickup included in rent. Westchase offers two heated Olympic pools, tennis courts, 3 playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields, and much more! Conveniently located 20 minutes from the Tampa International Airport, beaches, and shopping malls. Call for a private appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 TATE LANE have any available units?
10021 TATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10021 TATE LANE have?
Some of 10021 TATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 TATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10021 TATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 TATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10021 TATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10021 TATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10021 TATE LANE offers parking.
Does 10021 TATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10021 TATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 TATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10021 TATE LANE has a pool.
Does 10021 TATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10021 TATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 TATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 TATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10021 TATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10021 TATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg