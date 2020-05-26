All apartments in West Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

6426 SW 16th St

6426 Southwest 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL 33155
West Miami

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.Ceramic tile"wood plank"floors, lots of natural light flows into every room thru the new impact windows.Spacious living room and dining room.Great for entertaining. New custom kitchen impeccable cabinetry,Stainless steel appliances, wine cooler,5 burner glass range, convection oven and microwave. Relax in TV/Family Room with custom closet.Enjoy Miami's great year-round weather, dine or relax in your tropical private fenced backyard retreat! New,Key-less entry garage door,washer/dryer, water heater. Also NEW A/C ducts and unit. No Smoking No Pets allowed .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 SW 16th St have any available units?
6426 SW 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Miami, FL.
What amenities does 6426 SW 16th St have?
Some of 6426 SW 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 SW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
6426 SW 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 SW 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 6426 SW 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Miami.
Does 6426 SW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 6426 SW 16th St does offer parking.
Does 6426 SW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 SW 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 SW 16th St have a pool?
No, 6426 SW 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 6426 SW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 6426 SW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 SW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6426 SW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 SW 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6426 SW 16th St has units with air conditioning.
