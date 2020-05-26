6426 SW 16th St

Amenities

Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.Ceramic tile"wood plank"floors, lots of natural light flows into every room thru the new impact windows.Spacious living room and dining room.Great for entertaining. New custom kitchen impeccable cabinetry,Stainless steel appliances, wine cooler,5 burner glass range, convection oven and microwave. Relax in TV/Family Room with custom closet.Enjoy Miami's great year-round weather, dine or relax in your tropical private fenced backyard retreat! New,Key-less entry garage door,washer/dryer, water heater. Also NEW A/C ducts and unit. No Smoking No Pets allowed .