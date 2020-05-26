All apartments in West Miami
1801 Ludlam Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1801 Ludlam Rd

1801 Southwest 67th Avenue · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL 33155
West Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit UNIT123 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!!
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!!
LOW MOVE IN COSTS!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
World-Class Fitness Studio with Club-Quality Equipment
Spacious Sun Deck with Private Cabanas
Elevator
Resident Lounge with Kitchen and WiFi
Move-In Made Easy with our Digital Waterton Concierge
Controlled Access Entry
Classic Mediterranean Architecture
Controlled Access Garage
In the heart of West Miami
Smoke-Free Community
Recycling Program
Walk to Transportation, Restaurants and Shops
Close to Tropical Park and Barnes Park
Package Receiving
Online Rent Payments
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

(RLNE4011160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have any available units?
1801 Ludlam Rd has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 Ludlam Rd have?
Some of 1801 Ludlam Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Ludlam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Ludlam Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Ludlam Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd does offer parking.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd has a pool.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have accessible units?
No, 1801 Ludlam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Ludlam Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Ludlam Rd has units with air conditioning.

