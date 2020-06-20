All apartments in West Melbourne
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE

2750 Stratford Pointe Drive · (855) 406-7368
Location

2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Stratford Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio and a beautiful view of the nearby pond. The interior features stunning hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, and cozy bedrooms for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, coordinating appliances, and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
