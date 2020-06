Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

**REQUIREMENTS: THREE months to move in (First month + 2 Security Deposits). MUST fill out an online application that checks credit, background, and employment. PLEASE EXCUSE PHOTOS we are currently painting the property. HUGE fenced yard. Three bedroom, Two bathroom duplex for rent. hurricane shutters, concrete driveway, comes with new appliances including washer & dryer.