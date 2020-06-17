All apartments in West Little River
Find more places like 1732 Northwest 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Little River, FL
/
1732 Northwest 94th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1732 Northwest 94th Street

1732 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Little River
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1732 Northwest 94th Street, West Little River, FL 33147
West Little River

Amenities

new construction
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
new construction
1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Real Nice Single Family Home! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, impact windows, private fenced in backyard, ADT Alarm system and its Pet Friendly. This property was built in 2008 which has all the new codes and construction techniques. Appliances were all recently replaced as well combined with the new construction means it saves you money on the electric bill. Will not last! RAPID APPROVAL [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588124 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have any available units?
1732 Northwest 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Little River, FL.
Is 1732 Northwest 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Northwest 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Northwest 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Little River.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street offer parking?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have a pool?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Northwest 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 Northwest 94th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Little River 3 BedroomsWest Little River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Little River Dog Friendly Apartments
West Little River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL
Atlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale