1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Real Nice Single Family Home! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, impact windows, private fenced in backyard, ADT Alarm system and its Pet Friendly. This property was built in 2008 which has all the new codes and construction techniques. Appliances were all recently replaced as well combined with the new construction means it saves you money on the electric bill. Will not last! RAPID APPROVAL [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588124 ]