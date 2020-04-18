All apartments in West Lealman
6533 51st Avenue North 140
6533 51st Avenue North 140

6533 51st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6533 51st Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
playground
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
2 X 1 in St. Pete CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Pets ok! - Property Id: 247349

This unit #140 is perfect for you! It is a 2 X 1 located at Northridge Apartments.

It is ready NOW and can be yours today! Call Crystal to see a unit at 727-954-0158

- Laundry center on site
- Pets allowed
- Off street parking
- Playground
- 5 minutes from Tyrone Mall
- CLOSE TO EVERYTHING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247349
Property Id 247349

(RLNE5652234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have any available units?
6533 51st Avenue North 140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have?
Some of 6533 51st Avenue North 140's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 51st Avenue North 140 currently offering any rent specials?
6533 51st Avenue North 140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 51st Avenue North 140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 is pet friendly.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 offer parking?
Yes, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 offers parking.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have a pool?
No, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 does not have a pool.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have accessible units?
No, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 51st Avenue North 140 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 51st Avenue North 140 does not have units with air conditioning.

