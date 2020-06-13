/
accessible apartments
56 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
Results within 1 mile of Wekiwa Springs
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd #107
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE NOW! Freshly painted interior of this ground floor condo in popular community! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath features new kitchen appliances, new granite counters and cabinets, living
1 Unit Available
405 Wymore Rd #102
405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 07/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...
1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial
1 Unit Available
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
