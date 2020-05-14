All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 118 Berkshire Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
118 Berkshire Circle East
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

118 Berkshire Circle East

118 Berkshire Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

118 Berkshire Circle East, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a POOL, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have any available units?
118 Berkshire Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
Is 118 Berkshire Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
118 Berkshire Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Berkshire Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Berkshire Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East offer parking?
No, 118 Berkshire Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Berkshire Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have a pool?
Yes, 118 Berkshire Circle East has a pool.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have accessible units?
No, 118 Berkshire Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Berkshire Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Berkshire Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Berkshire Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach