448 NEWTON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in popular Governors Point in the Wekiva Springs Area. A+ school district of Lake Brantley High. Over 1500 sq. ft. of space. Master bedroom downstairs. Eat-in Space in Kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Tile downstairs. Vaulted ceilings and screened porch that overlooks a private conservation area. 1 car garage. Minutes to the best shopping and Wekiva River State park and Marina, walking distance to golf course and library....Won't last...call today for an appointment. Min 2 year lease only, property available October 1, 2019.