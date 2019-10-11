All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
448 NEWTON PLACE
448 NEWTON PLACE

448 Newton Place · No Longer Available
Location

448 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in popular Governors Point in the Wekiva Springs Area. A+ school district of Lake Brantley High. Over 1500 sq. ft. of space. Master bedroom downstairs. Eat-in Space in Kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Tile downstairs. Vaulted ceilings and screened porch that overlooks a private conservation area. 1 car garage. Minutes to the best shopping and Wekiva River State park and Marina, walking distance to golf course and library....Won't last...call today for an appointment. Min 2 year lease only, property available October 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have any available units?
448 NEWTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 448 NEWTON PLACE have?
Some of 448 NEWTON PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 NEWTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
448 NEWTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 NEWTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 448 NEWTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 448 NEWTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 NEWTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 448 NEWTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 448 NEWTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 NEWTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 NEWTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 NEWTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
