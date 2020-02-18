409 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to these beautifully kept Condo's that will make you feel like you are on vacation. Condo was freshly painted and new carpet installation. Come experience living at The Residences at Sabal Point. Close to I-4 which connects to most major highways.