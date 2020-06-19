All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:39 PM

387 Newton Pl

387 Newton Place · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Wekiwa Springs
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Accessible Apartments
Location

387 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Large 2bed/2ba home Is located in Longwood. It has a separate living and dining room with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and all appliances. It also comes with a large attached one car garage. Great location and in a quiet friendly neighborhood! The schools in the area are excellent; Wekiva Elementary, Rock Lake Middle & Lake Brantley High School! Wekiva Springs State park is also right around the corner!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ymLQV2Foo8&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Newton Pl have any available units?
387 Newton Pl has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 387 Newton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
387 Newton Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Newton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 387 Newton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 387 Newton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 387 Newton Pl does offer parking.
Does 387 Newton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Newton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Newton Pl have a pool?
No, 387 Newton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 387 Newton Pl have accessible units?
No, 387 Newton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Newton Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Newton Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Newton Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Newton Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
