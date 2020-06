Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home nestled in the Wekiva Hills Subdivision. This home features 2,200 sq ft of living space with many upgrades, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and porcelain plank tile. This premier golf community is sure to provide plenty of activities the whole family can enjoy, including tennis courts, private parks and walking trails just steps from your front door.