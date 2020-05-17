All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE

243 East Hornbeam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

243 East Hornbeam Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sabal Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood-style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms featuring vinyl plank flooring and sizable closets. This property also includes a stunning pool in the backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have any available units?
243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have?
Some of 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

