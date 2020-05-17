243 E HORNBEAM DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood-style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms featuring vinyl plank flooring and sizable closets. This property also includes a stunning pool in the backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!