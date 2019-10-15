All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 235 North Mounts Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
235 North Mounts Bay Court
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

235 North Mounts Bay Court

235 North Mounts Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 North Mounts Bay Court, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home located in the very desirable area of Longwood. This home features many upgrades such as granite counter tops and maple cabinets in the open concept kitchen with opens to the family room. There is a patio and a pool for entertaining. This home has many bonuses such as a fireplace and skylights just to name a few. This home won't last.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have any available units?
235 North Mounts Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have?
Some of 235 North Mounts Bay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 North Mounts Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
235 North Mounts Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 North Mounts Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 North Mounts Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court offer parking?
No, 235 North Mounts Bay Court does not offer parking.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 North Mounts Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 235 North Mounts Bay Court has a pool.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 235 North Mounts Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 North Mounts Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 North Mounts Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 North Mounts Bay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balconies
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wekiwa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Ocala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College