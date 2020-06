Amenities

gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Available on July 1st. A+ schools! right and cheery two bedroom condo has large family room with wet bar and sliding doors that open to a screened lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. The master suite has private bath/dressing area and the kitchen has loads of cabinet space. Located in a private community with pool, fitness, clubhouse and tennis. Sorry, no pets