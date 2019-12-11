208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2855 sq. ft. home in Longwood! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living and formal living areas separated by beautiful stone dual sided fireplace. Additional living areas with amazing pool view! Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.