Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:48 PM

208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West

208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2855 sq. ft. home in Longwood! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living and formal living areas separated by beautiful stone dual sided fireplace. Additional living areas with amazing pool view! Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have any available units?
208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have?
Some of 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West offer parking?
No, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West has a pool.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have accessible units?
No, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Sweetwater Creek Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

