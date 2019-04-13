1911 Lost Spring Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

New Price On This Move In Ready Dream Home In The Springs! Low Maintenance 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In The Newer Section Of The Springs Featuring The Master Bedroom On The 1st Floor! Come Live The Resort Lifestyle Everyday! Plenty Of Room To Play In The Park, At The Pool And At The Spring! Ride Horses Or Play Tennis. This Beautiful Home Is Located Within 100 Acres Of Naturally Preserved Waterways And Wildlife Habitat Featuring One Of Florida's Great Natural Springs And Boasting Tranquility In A Natural Setting. Upgrades Galore Include A Tile Roof, Driveway And Patio Pavers, Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters, Solid Wood Cabinets And Stainless Steel Appliances. French Doors Lead To Your Own Private, Fenced Patio Oasis, Ideal For Refreshments After Work And Plenty Of Space To Entertain. The Possibilities Are Endless. Make Your Appointment Today To See This Beautiful Home.



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.