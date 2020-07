Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room

Amazing one of a kind home. In a gated community, the prefect place for an up and coming executive and his/her large family.

Custom wood work throughout. Beautiful kitchen with both an electric range and a gas range( two hot water heaters as well one gas the other electric)

Master is on the first floor, a second master upstairs on the second floor. A study area on the second floor looks over the grand living room on the first floor

The basement has been completely done as a giant 30x26 game room

The house has a beautiful wrap around porch, so you can enjoy the breeze from any side.