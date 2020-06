Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera. This home has an open floor, separate formal living room and dining room, spacious family room, and enclosed patio overlooking the lake. Home is on a cul-de-sac for additional privacy. Call today for an appointment and make this your next home!!! Available 7/1/2020