6848 Toland Drive

Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished. This Cottage style condo that has everything you will need AND MORE! The King adjustable bed includes a comfortable Temperpedic mattress! Clubhouse itself is not open at this time but the pool & spa is. Located minutes to I-95, The Avenues Mall for fab shopping and many restaurants. This is not just a home it is a life style! Rent includes w/s/t/phone/basic cable/wifi but no elec. or 12% tax. Electric stays in landlords name tenant reimburses landlord. Not available for 2021 Winter Season.