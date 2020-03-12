All apartments in Viera West
6848 Toland Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

6848 Toland Drive

6848 Toland Drive · (321) 863-2754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL 32940
Heritage Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished. This Cottage style condo that has everything you will need AND MORE! The King adjustable bed includes a comfortable Temperpedic mattress! Clubhouse itself is not open at this time but the pool & spa is. Located minutes to I-95, The Avenues Mall for fab shopping and many restaurants. This is not just a home it is a life style! Rent includes w/s/t/phone/basic cable/wifi but no elec. or 12% tax. Electric stays in landlords name tenant reimburses landlord. Not available for 2021 Winter Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Toland Drive have any available units?
6848 Toland Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6848 Toland Drive have?
Some of 6848 Toland Drive's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Toland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Toland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Toland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6848 Toland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera West.
Does 6848 Toland Drive offer parking?
No, 6848 Toland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6848 Toland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Toland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Toland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6848 Toland Drive has a pool.
Does 6848 Toland Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6848 Toland Drive has accessible units.
Does 6848 Toland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Toland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6848 Toland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6848 Toland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
