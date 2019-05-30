3691 Chardonnay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room. This property has Real Bamboo floors, Open and Spacious with lots of Natural light, Large kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and 42'' white designer cabinets,Large screened pool overlooking the lake, Brick paver patio ,Trendy light fixtures, Brand New Roof and Hot water heater, Freshly painted inside and outside and the list of features goes on and on....Make your appointment today before it is gone!