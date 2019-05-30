All apartments in Viera West
3691 Chardonnay Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

3691 Chardonnay Drive

3691 Chardonnay Drive · (321) 863-3691
Location

3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL 32955
Sonoma at Viera

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2557 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room. This property has Real Bamboo floors, Open and Spacious with lots of Natural light, Large kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and 42'' white designer cabinets,Large screened pool overlooking the lake, Brick paver patio ,Trendy light fixtures, Brand New Roof and Hot water heater, Freshly painted inside and outside and the list of features goes on and on....Make your appointment today before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have any available units?
3691 Chardonnay Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have?
Some of 3691 Chardonnay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3691 Chardonnay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3691 Chardonnay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3691 Chardonnay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3691 Chardonnay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera West.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3691 Chardonnay Drive does offer parking.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3691 Chardonnay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3691 Chardonnay Drive has a pool.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3691 Chardonnay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3691 Chardonnay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3691 Chardonnay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3691 Chardonnay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
