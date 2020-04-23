All apartments in Viera West
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:01 AM

2242 Rodina Drive

2242 Rodina Drive · (321) 779-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL 32940

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2849 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard that is great for entertaining. Ground floor Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bathroom with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Extras include a separate office and two laundry rooms. Steps from the community lake, pool, and Viera Town Center Dog Park & Playground. Duran golf course, shopping and restaurants at the Avenue, Pro-Health Fitness Center and A+ schools are all close by. Flexible lease options available. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Rodina Drive have any available units?
2242 Rodina Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2242 Rodina Drive have?
Some of 2242 Rodina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Rodina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Rodina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Rodina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 Rodina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Rodina Drive does offer parking.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Rodina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2242 Rodina Drive has a pool.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2242 Rodina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Rodina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Rodina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 Rodina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
