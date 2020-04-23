2242 Rodina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard that is great for entertaining. Ground floor Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bathroom with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Extras include a separate office and two laundry rooms. Steps from the community lake, pool, and Viera Town Center Dog Park & Playground. Duran golf course, shopping and restaurants at the Avenue, Pro-Health Fitness Center and A+ schools are all close by. Flexible lease options available. CALL TODAY!!