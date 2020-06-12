/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
131 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1766 Sophias Drive
1766 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Come see this split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo in the heart of Viera. Entertain guests in the light and bright open floor plan with laminate floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE
180-2 Independence Avenue, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
988 sqft
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends.
1 of 23
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1387 HAMPTON PARK LANE
1387 Hampton Park Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Hampton Park Townhomes in Suntree, A Gated Community - This home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 full baths in each room and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile in the living areas, carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. 2 full baths in both bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1759 Tullagee Avenue
1759 Tullagee Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1807 sqft
Gated community with lawn care included! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. Clean, Light and Bright with a great easterly exposure. Has tile and bamboo flooring throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6411 Borasco Drive
6411 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
Two bed/two bath condo with great lake views. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Living/dining combo with sliders to the balcony. Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, hospital and I-95! Absolutely no pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
Results within 5 miles of Viera East
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
3501 Funston Circle
3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Nice 2 BR unit offers a screened porch, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Newer kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Heritage Isle 55+ Community. Immaculate, Fourth floor unit. Move in Ready. Rent includes Water, Cable and Internet. The Ashbury Floor Plan. Fully Furnished. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat in Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and all appliances.
