Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
175 Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1780 Rocky Wood Circle #106
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 condo on ground floor available now in Rockledge - Large spacious 1/1 condo ground floor. Open floor plan living room/dining combined. Bathroom with Shower/tub combo, washer and dry included.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1777 Sophias Drive
1777 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Recently Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom condo is ready for a new Tenant. Kitchen has been updated to the new standard of luxury. The Bathroom has been updated as well with a jacuzzi tub. On third floor so no upstairs Neighbors!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4951 Somerville Drive
4951 Somerville Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
**Application pending***4BR 3 Bath with a pool in Viera! Walk to Ralph Williams Elementary. Large open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.. Tile throughout main areas and laminate in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera South
8056 Bracken Lane
8056 Bracken Lane, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1644 living sq. ft. home. Living-dining room, large open kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar & breakfast nook off the spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Capron Ridge
1162 Becket Place
1162 Becket Place, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2697 sqft
Come and enjoy the spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the highly desired community of Capron Ridge! Nice open kitchen w/tons of cabinets, a breakfast island and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8009 Glastonbury Place
8009 Glastonbury Place, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2016 sqft
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8655 Eola Court
8655 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Wickham Lakes. This rental is located on a cul-de-sac and great for kids and pets! The property also backs up to a play area. All floors are either tile or wood laminate.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1626 Peregrine Circle
1626 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Highlands Viera
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
