Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

This beautiful central Vero Beach pool home is ready for you to enjoy with your family or friends. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, has 3 living/sitting areas for enough room for everyone. The gorgeous tropical backyard with large patio area will bring everyone together. Sizes approximate & subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.