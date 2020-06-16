All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD

255 Maraviya Boulevard · (941) 400-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES. All utilizes are included in rental price, including lawn care maintenance. Enjoy the community center with an infinity pool, fitness center and other fun activities. Toscana Isles is a maintenance free, gated community with a heated resort style pool, fitness center, tennis, bocce ball, and the natural lake for canoes & kayaks.Minutes from pristine-sandy beaches, first class shopping, and restaurants!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have any available units?
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity