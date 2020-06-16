255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES. All utilizes are included in rental price, including lawn care maintenance. Enjoy the community center with an infinity pool, fitness center and other fun activities. Toscana Isles is a maintenance free, gated community with a heated resort style pool, fitness center, tennis, bocce ball, and the natural lake for canoes & kayaks.Minutes from pristine-sandy beaches, first class shopping, and restaurants!!